Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Real Madrid v Barcelona: Spanish Super Copa Final Match,Team News,Goal Scorers and Stats

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 14,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Date: Sunday 14th January, 2024

Time: 8:00 pm

Stadium A;l-Awwal Park

Referee Juan Martinez (Spain)

Goal Scorer:

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be without the services of Lucas Vazquez, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and David Alaba. Meanwhile, Federico Valverde is expected to be back fit in time after getting subbed off in extra-time following a knock against Atletico Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to field an unchanged XI in this fixture. The same XI that started in the semi-final will most likely start the final despite reports suggesting that Kepa Arrizabalaga will be benched for Andriy Lunin.

Kepa will be in goal in a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond in the centre of the park. Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy will be the full-backs, and they will look to join the attack at every possible opportunity. They will also look to help out Antonio Rudiger who will pair up with Nacho in the heart of the defence.

Aurelien Tchouaméni will be the holding midfielder and he will have the support of Luka Modric and Federico Valverde. The trio will look to ensure Barcelona’s midfielders do not end up dominating the proceedings.

Jude Bellingham will start in behind the front two as the attacking midfielder. He will look to continue his dominant goal-scoring run and will also look to create chances for Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes who will start up top as the two forwards.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez will be without a total of six players for this fixture. Raphinha, who picked up a hamstring injury in their last outing will join Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Marcos Alonso and Inigo Martinez on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo won’t be back fit in time for the final.

Barcelona will stick to the 4-3-3 formation against Real Madrid, with Inaki Pena in goal. While Barcelona often start Ronald Araujo as a right-back to counter the threat of Vinicius, they are unlikely to do that in this fixture as the Brazilian has started playing centrally due to the demands of the team.

Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde should be the full-backs, while Araujo and Andreas Christensen will take charge at the heart of the defence. The back four will look to keep a clean sheet against a star-studded Real Madrid attack that has been scoring goals for fun.

Pedri, who made an appearance from the bench, in their last outing will most likely start the final alongside Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan. They will look to control the possession of the ball and dictate the pace of the game.

With Raphinha injured, Lamine Yamal will take charge on the right flank, while Joao Felix will take charge on the left. Robert Lewandowski who found the back of the net in the semi-final will be leading the line for Barcelona against Real Madrid.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dessolve Humanitarian Ministry Now
Next article
Supreme Court Upheld Principle Of Fairness On Kano Guber – NNPP
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Named Man Of The Year 2023 By Media Group

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 14,2024. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at the weekend...

We Will Protect Rights Regardless Of Religion, Ethnicity – Shettima

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 14,2024. Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the...

Edun To Head Tinubu’s Social Investment Review Panel

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 14,2024. Sequel to President Bola Tinubu’s six-week suspension of...

Aiyedatiwa Commands Road Contractors Back To Sites

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 14,2024. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has ordered...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Named Man Of The Year 2023 By Media Group

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 14,2024. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at the weekend...

We Will Protect Rights Regardless Of Religion, Ethnicity – Shettima

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 14,2024. Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the...

Edun To Head Tinubu’s Social Investment Review Panel

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 14,2024. Sequel to President Bola Tinubu’s six-week suspension of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading