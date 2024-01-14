Menu
Search
Subscribe
WAEC

Oyo State Govt Directs Principals, Class Teachers To Prepare E-Report Sheets For Students By January 30, Threatens Sanctions

By: Naija247news

Date:

Oyo State Government has directed all the principals and class teachers to prepare e-assessment report sheets for all students in public secondary schools.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The directive was given by the Oyo State Post-Primary Schools Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in a letter to all tutor generals.

The principals and class teachers have until January 30, 2024, to make the e-assessment report sheets available in soft or hard copy.

Failure to do so will attract sanctions, according to the government.

The circular stating the directive was issued on Friday, January 12, 2024, and titled, ‘Report sheet/E-Assessment for students.

The circular signed by K.O. Babajide, Permanent Secretary for the Commission was addressed to all tutor-generals,

It reads, “I hereby wish to inform you that the State Government is keenly interested that all students in all the Public Secondary Schools are issued E-assessment report sheets for the just concluded 1st Term 2023/2024 academic session.

“It is in line with the above policy that you are requested to direct all Principals/Class Teachers in your zones to prepare an E-assessment report sheet either soft or hard copy for all students in their respective schools on or before 30 January, 2024.

“I am also to emphasis that failure to comply with the above directive will attract a serious penalty.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Shi’ites Protesters Against Isreal’s Continued Bombing Of Palestinians In Gaza
Next article
South Africa’s Courageous Stand: A Beacon of Hope in Confronting Israel’s Genocide by Haidar Eid
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

South Africa’s Courageous Stand: A Beacon of Hope in Confronting Israel’s Genocide by Haidar Eid

Naija247news Naija247news -
As the world grapples with the persistent silence on...

Nigeria’s Shi’ites Protesters Against Isreal’s Continued Bombing Of Palestinians In Gaza

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as...

Unveiling the Deceptive Facade of TB Joshua’s Ministry

Naija247news Naija247news -
The recent exposé by the BBC on the late...

HabariPay’s Squad Launches Take on Squad Hackathon 1.0 for Young Innovators

Naija247news Naija247news -
— In line with its mission of empowering...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South Africa’s Courageous Stand: A Beacon of Hope in Confronting Israel’s Genocide by Haidar Eid

Africanism 0
As the world grapples with the persistent silence on...

Nigeria’s Shi’ites Protesters Against Isreal’s Continued Bombing Of Palestinians In Gaza

Diplomacy 0
The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as...

Unveiling the Deceptive Facade of TB Joshua’s Ministry

Opinion 0
The recent exposé by the BBC on the late...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading