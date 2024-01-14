Oyo State Govt Directs Principals, Class Teachers To Prepare E-Report Sheets For Students By January 30, Threatens Sanctions

Oyo State Government has directed all the principals and class teachers to prepare e-assessment report sheets for all students in public secondary schools.

The directive was given by the Oyo State Post-Primary Schools Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in a letter to all tutor generals.

The principals and class teachers have until January 30, 2024, to make the e-assessment report sheets available in soft or hard copy.

Failure to do so will attract sanctions, according to the government.

The circular stating the directive was issued on Friday, January 12, 2024, and titled, ‘Report sheet/E-Assessment for students.

The circular signed by K.O. Babajide, Permanent Secretary for the Commission was addressed to all tutor-generals,

It reads, “I hereby wish to inform you that the State Government is keenly interested that all students in all the Public Secondary Schools are issued E-assessment report sheets for the just concluded 1st Term 2023/2024 academic session.

“It is in line with the above policy that you are requested to direct all Principals/Class Teachers in your zones to prepare an E-assessment report sheet either soft or hard copy for all students in their respective schools on or before 30 January, 2024.

“I am also to emphasis that failure to comply with the above directive will attract a serious penalty.”

