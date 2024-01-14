Menu
FootBall

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Begin AFCON 2023 With Disappointing Draw With Equatorial Guinea

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in their first match of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Equatorial Guinea scored in the 37th minute but the Nigerian side replied immediately with a goal by Victor Oshimhen, the current African Footballer of the Year.

The Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper, Jesus Owono, made some saves to deny the wasteful Nigerian team, which earned him the Man of the Match title.

Nigeria will face Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau later in the tournament to decide which teams will qualify from Team A.

Emman Tochi
