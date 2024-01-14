Nigeria’s Shi’ites Protesters Against Isreal’s Continued Bombing Of Palestinians In Gaza

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ites on Saturday in Abuja staged a peaceful protest against the continued bombing of the civilian population including children and women in Gaza by the state of Israel.

The protest tagged “100 Days of Non-stop Genocide in Gaza, US a Major Party” was aimed at condemning the bombardment of innocent Palestinians in Gaza which has led to the killing of dozens of scores of people and destroyed 70 percent of homes, places of worship, schools, hospitals and markets.

The movement also bemoaned the military attack by US-led forces on Yemen overnight on January 11, 2024.

The protesters, while expressing their anger set ablaze the national flags of Israel and United States just as they called on world governments to rise against the Israeli terror attack on the Palestinians in line with international law.

In a statement issued by Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto on behalf of the Movement, the Shi’ites said the over 12-week-old genocide by Israel in Gaza has been made possible by total support from the US and UK governments.

The statement read “Today marks the 100th day of Israeli-led bombardment of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, fully supported by the United States of America. Within these days, Israel has dropped over 30,000 bombs, killing 300 people daily in Gaza. Nearly 70 percent of Gaza’s homes have been partially or completely destroyed, and places of worship, markets, hospitals, and schools were all severally targeted and destroyed by Natanyahu.

“According to the United Nations, half of Gaza is at risk of starvation, and the World Health Organization reports that Israeli attacks and the Siege are resulting in the spreading of diseases that may even kill more people than the Israelis’ bombs.

“The over 12-week-old genocide by Israel in Gaza has been made possible by total support from the US and UK governments. The US and UK governments have even blocked a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

“In the context of the ongoing massacre by the Israelis’ forces, every reasonable and humane government should rise against the Israeli terror attack on the Palestinians in line with international law. The US is instead assisting them to continue the killing of innocent Palestinians, mainly females and children.

“The Yemeni government is blocking ships only bound for Israel in order to force Netanyahu to stop the genocide in Gaza and lift the siege, which the Yemeni Authority makes clear to all and sundry. Attacking them for doing so amounts to trying to stop them from upholding international law and clearly shows that those attacking them are parties to the ongoing massacre of females and children in Gaza.

“We strongly condemn the military attack by US-led forces on Yemen overnight on January 11, 2024. Moreover, this recent attack on Yemen by US/UK-led forces further exposed America’s complicity in the 100-day-old nonstop genocide against unarmed Palestinian females and children. We demand an immediate and total stop to the ongoing massacre of civilian in Gaza.”

