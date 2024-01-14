Edo 2024: Candidates To Watch In PDP, APC, Labour Party

Jan 14,2024.

As more aspirants drop out of the race for the ruling People’s Democratic Party’s ticket for the 2024 governorship election ticket, a picture of who the major contenders will be is beginning to emerge.

This is just as the opposition All Progressives Congress in the state has intensified the search for a consensus candidate ahead of party primaries that are expected to hold by February 24, 2024 according to the election schedule announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In a bid to ensure that Edo APC, is united to take over the reign of power from the Godwin Obaseki’s PDP led administration in Edo state, APC leaders entered into a marathon meeting in Abuja with all the governorship aspirants of the party in attendance aimed at producing a consensus candidate for the party.

The party had last week suspended the sale of governorship nomination and expression of interest forms and summoned a meeting of all aspirants.

It was learnt that the issue of zoning and consensus candidate tops the agenda of the Abuja meeting.

Some of the prominent aspirants gunning for the APC ticket includes, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Hon Dennis Idahosa, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Lucky Imansen, Prince Clem Agba and Prof Oserheimen Osunbor.

Others are Engineer Chris Ogiemwonyi, Prince Kassim Afegbua, Victor Eboigbe, Gideon Obhakhan and Col. David Imuse among others.

A prominent Edo APC Leader last night confided in NAIJA247NEWS Sunday that the meeting among aspirants and other party leaders and stakeholders is to prevail on some of the aspirants to step down for a particular candidate from Edo South Senatorial District, a move it was learnt other aspirants from Edo Central and North senatorial district unanimously resist.

A source with first hand knowledge of the horse trading said, “What the leadership of the party is trying to do is to avoid implosion in the party after a flag bearer emerges because the party is determined to make sure that the APC takes over Osadebey Avenue, the seat of power in the state, forthcoming the governorship election.

“You know the party parades strong and credible aspirants from the three senatorial zones and we are also not unmindful of the sentiment and agitation among the people Edo Central senatorial district to produce Obaseki’s successor. So we are going to look at all these and come out with the best possible way to foster unity in the APC.

“Yes, our most respected national leader of the party, Senator Adams Oshiomhole is expected to give direction and as loyal party members, we will align with him in order to ensure APC takes over power in Edo state. What is more important for us is to send the PDP packing.

Naija247News had previously reported that the PDP caucus of Edo Central Senatorial District had endorsed Dr. Asue Ighodalo, as its sole aspirant for the election for the September 21, 2024 election.

This followed the official presentation of the Edo Central PDP special committee’s report, chairmed by Chief Tom Ikimi. The committee said the adoption of Ighodalo was without prejudice to the right of any other aspirant to pursue his/her aspiration for the election.

Naija247News Sunday however learnt that a number of aspirants have already dropped out of the race as Ighodalo is reported to be the preferred candidate of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

But Obaseki and his preferred candidate maybe headed towards a collision course with the deputy governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu has remained defiant and insists on contesting for the PDP ticket.

Recently, Shaibu even accused the governor of trying to play the role of godfather in Edo politic. He said in statement signed on his behalf that

“We all agreed as a group to fight godfathers – even the governor pledged to fight godfatherism in the state, and said he should be dealt with if he turns around and attempts to play the role of a godfather.

“Because I hate oppression, I staked my relationship (with Oshiomhole). That relationship, I lost about 20% of my political capital in Edo North to support Godwin Obaseki and in supporting him, even as deputy governor who does not have any line financially, through my friends and others, I supported the second term bid of the governor with my structure, all my vehicles and finances including how we got the ticket of PDP, I contributed financially.”

He emphasised that their shared focus remains serving the people and dismantling the influence of “godfathers” in Edo politics.

Recent development especially in the ruling PDP in state point clearly to Ighodalo as the preferred candidate for the party while aspirants in the APC and LP will be keenly contested even as informed sources are of the view that key leaders in the APC and LP are keeping close to their chest the party’s flag bearer which will be made know few days to the primaries.

Asue Ighodalo, (PDP)

Ighodalo, is a successful commercial and corporate lawyer who came into the Edo governorship race with intimidating resume especially from the corporate business world. Besides his achievements in business he enjoys the full backing of the incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki.

If the recent endorsements and other aspirants stepping down is anything to go by, Ighodalo can be said to be positioned to pick the party’s ticket with ease against his arch opponent, Philip Shaibu. Other candidates however remain in the race.

The Candidates:

Philip Shaibu, (PDP)

These are obviously not the best of times for Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu. His campaign ahead of the primaries suffered a major setback last week, when some of the PDP aspirants collapsed their structure in support of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s preferred candidate, Aseu Ighodalo.

As if that was not enough, some leaders of the party led by former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Oghiadohme in Edo North openly led other notable leaders of the party to adopt Ighodalo as their consensus candidate for the party’s ticket, a development political watchers in state described as a major setback against aspiration of Shaibu.

However, Shaibu had described the Asue endorsement as nullity and of no political effect on his quest to trounce Obaseki preferred candidate at the primaries and eventually win the Edo 2024 governorship poll later in the year. Shaibu believes that his connection with the people and experience will work in his favour. No wonder he ascribed the slogan of the “100% homeboy’ a new political lexicon that has sparked up debate of who is a ‘homeboy.

Shaibu believes that his legislative, executive experience and having worked closely with the governor in addition to the advantage of age is also considered a factor that may work in his favour..(www.naija247news.com)

