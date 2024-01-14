APC’s Yilwatda accepts Supreme Court judgment

Jan 14,2024.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has accepted the Supreme Court’s judgment that upheld Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s election.

NAIJA247NEWS recalls that Yilwatda challenged the election of Mutfwang and was declared winner by the Appeal Court on November 19, 2023, but the apex court reversed the judgment on Friday.

In his reaction, made available to newsmen on Saturday in Jos, Yilwatda congratulated Mutfwang on his victory.

He said that they had reached the final destination of the 2023 general elections process, and they had accepted the decision of the Supreme Court with humility and gratitude to God.

“Let me thank our supporters for their resilience, courage, and unwavering belief in the Generation Next Movement.

“Never before have I seen this bond of organic fraternity and personal sacrifices by supporters in a course they believe in,” he added.

Yilwatda called on the citizens of Plateau and their numerous well-wishers to ensure they kept the peace in the state.(www.naija247news.com)

