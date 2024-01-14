Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

APC’s Yilwatda accepts Supreme Court judgment

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 14,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has accepted the Supreme Court’s judgment that upheld Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s election.

NAIJA247NEWS recalls that Yilwatda challenged the election of Mutfwang and was declared winner by the Appeal Court on November 19, 2023, but the apex court reversed the judgment on Friday.

In his reaction, made available to newsmen on Saturday in Jos, Yilwatda congratulated Mutfwang on his victory.

He said that they had reached the final destination of the 2023 general elections process, and they had accepted the decision of the Supreme Court with humility and gratitude to God.

“Let me thank our supporters for their resilience, courage, and unwavering belief in the Generation Next Movement.

“Never before have I seen this bond of organic fraternity and personal sacrifices by supporters in a course they believe in,” he added.

Yilwatda called on the citizens of Plateau and their numerous well-wishers to ensure they kept the peace in the state.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
TB Joshua Healed My Daughter Of Asthma” – Popular Nollywood Actress, Ronke Ojo
Next article
Refinery: Elated Dangote Thanks Tinubu, Regulators Chika Izuora and Olushola Bello
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Named Man Of The Year 2023 By Media Group

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 14,2024. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at the weekend...

We Will Protect Rights Regardless Of Religion, Ethnicity – Shettima

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 14,2024. Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the...

Edun To Head Tinubu’s Social Investment Review Panel

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 14,2024. Sequel to President Bola Tinubu’s six-week suspension of...

Aiyedatiwa Commands Road Contractors Back To Sites

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 14,2024. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has ordered...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Named Man Of The Year 2023 By Media Group

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 14,2024. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at the weekend...

We Will Protect Rights Regardless Of Religion, Ethnicity – Shettima

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 14,2024. Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the...

Edun To Head Tinubu’s Social Investment Review Panel

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 14,2024. Sequel to President Bola Tinubu’s six-week suspension of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading