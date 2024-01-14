Menu
Politics & Govt News

Aiyedatiwa Commands Road Contractors Back To Sites

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 14,2024.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has ordered contractors handling road projects across the state to immediately return to sites and ensure timely completion of projects.

Aiyedatiwa gave the directive at a meeting between the contractors and Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, headed by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Allen Idowu.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure yesterday, said Aiyedatiwa also approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 60km roads across the state within the next three months.

The governor promised that all ongoing infrastructural projects in the state would be completed as scheduled.

He directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to mobilise contractors back to sites to speed up work on the projects for early completion.

He expressed the determination of his administration to hit the ground running with the implementation of policies and programmes of government as stated in the budget.

Aiyedatiwa assured of timely payment for jobs done by contractors, and expressed readiness to ensure that the needed resources are made available on time to encourage them.

The permanent secretary in the ministry said the contractors were ready to meet up with the deadline set by the governor, adding that officials of the ministry had been mobilised to play their parts.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

