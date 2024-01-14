Again, Sultan Urges Nigerians To Unite, Ensure Peaceful Coexistence

Jan 14,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has again charged Nigerians to uphold unity and peaceful coexistence for the development of the country.

Abubakar made call while declaring open the Alhaji Abdullahi Habib Memorial Mosque at the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Kogi State yesterday.

The mosque was built and donated by a widow, Dr Maimuna Abdullahi.

The sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Shehu Chindo-Yamusa III, said the gesture was commendable.

According to him, as patriotic citizens, Nigerians should learn to always respect leaders and the rule of law, for the nation to have a direction for better living.

“We should fervently pray for our leaders and not curse them so that they don’t go astray, to our detriment as a nation.

That is why this edifice or place of worship is built and donated by a family that loves God and desires for others to know and worship Him for their wellbeing.

“It’s my prayer that God will handsomely reward the Habib family and give others the passion and zeal to do same for the benefit of mankind,” he said.

Earlier, FUL Vice Chancellor Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, appreciated the donation to the school.

According to Akinwumi, the mosque will serve as a testament to shared commitment to knowledge, compassion and service to humanity.

He also called on well-spirited individuals to assist further in the development of the mosque so that other components of the architectural designs were accomplished.

“The commissioning of the mosque today is but a historic moment in the annals of this university.

“The Muslim community will observe daily religious obligations that will foster the unity of all faiths in the university.

“Qur’an chapter 57 verse 18 says: “For those who give in charity, men, and women, and loan to Allah a beautiful loan, it shall be increased manifold (to their credit), and they shall have (besides) a liberal reward.

He commended Dr Maimuna Abdullahi and her family for finding Federal University Lokoja worldwide worthy of the gigantic mosque and prayed God to bless them.

The donor said the mosque was a dream come true of her late husband, whom he said left the instruction for her and the children to accomplish.

Abdullahi added that the Mosque was the third and biggest of the three mosques the family built and donated in Kogi as its own way of giving back to God and the society.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...