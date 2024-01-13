Menu
Unknown Gunmen burn down monarch’s palace in Anambra State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Palace of the Traditional Ruler of Isseke Community in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife was burnt down by suspected gunmen in the area.

Confirming the arson perpetrated on his palace Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife said that the house was burnt by the gunmen adding that he had no problem with anyone in his Community before the incident.

“It is true that my palace was burnt down by these boys and I have lost everything that I laboured all my life to achieve and as it is now I am homeless.

“Everything was raised down but I thank God that no life was lost and nobody was harmed by those boys and this is the way it is in my town Isseke” he said.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of Anambra Police command, DSp Ikenga Tochukwu said “the Command has since commence investigation on the case of arson that took place at Igwe Isseke’s Palace. We are already talking with some eye witnesses in the area were the incident took place.

“For now, no report of life was lost and the value of properties destroyed is yet to be ascertained. Further details shall be communicated, please”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

