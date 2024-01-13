Menu
Truck kills one, injures three on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACEC) said an articulated vehicle crushed a man to death while three others were injured in an accident at Toll-Gate, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Saturday.

Mr Adekunle Ajibade, South-West Area Commander of TRACEC, told the Newsmen in Ota, Ogun, on Saturday that the incident occurred at about 5.06 a.m.

Ajibade explained that the vehicle with registration no. XA356 ALD coming from Sango-Ota to Lagos, lost control due to speeding and rammed into four persons waiting to board a bus at Toll-Gate.

He added that the unfortunate incident resulted to the death of a man while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the fatal accident.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the morgue in Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital,” he said.

Ajibade cautioned motorists, especially truck drivers, against speeding to prevent avoidable crashes.

He also reiterated the commitment of the agency to embark on more patrols to check the excesses of drivers and reduce crashes in 2024. NAN

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

