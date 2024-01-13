“Tonto Dikeh is gistlover” – VeryDarkman

January 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial activist, VeryDarkman has revealed why he is very much convinced that Tonto Dikeh is the one behind Gistlover and he can say it anywhere.

The two celebrities, Tonto Dikeh and VeryDarkman have been dragging each other, with the former, Tonto Dikeh, dragging VeryDarkman to the police for cyberbullying.

While he has gained freedom and has since been dragging the actress, he has claimed that Tonto Dikeh is the one behind Gistlover.

According to him, his police photo was first shared by the faceless blog Gistlover before she shared on her account.

He further claimed that the actress has been selling fake bleaching cream to Nigerians, bleaching cream which according to him has no NAFDAC number.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...