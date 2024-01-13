TB Joshua healed my daughter of Asthma – Actress Ronke Ojo

January 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo has reacted to allegations about the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Recall that the BBC, in a new documentary, alleged that he raped his members, performed fake miracles, tortured, and forced some women to abort their babies.

But reacting in a video posted on her Instagram page, Ojo said the late cleric healed her daughter of asthma when they visited his church.

Recounting her encounter with T.B. Joshua, the actress insisted he was a nice and good man.

“Initially, I don’t believe in prophecy, I am not that kind of person because there are so many scammers out there.

“But when I went to church that fateful day, my daughter had asthma, to God be the glory, he delivered her.

“Something came out of her mouth which I didn’t believe, and my junior sister experienced something similar. That was when I started going to TB Joshua’s church.

“Apart from that, he was a nice man to me and my family. I just want people to know that for me, he is a nice man and a man of God.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...