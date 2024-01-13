Menu
SEC Approves NASD Plc To Launch Digital Securities Platform

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved NASD Plc to launch its Digital Securities Platform (N-DSP), powered by Blockstation, under the Regulatory Incubation (RI) Programme.

According to NASD in a press statement made available to newsmen, this follows the lift of the ban on trading on digital assets by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which signifies a major stride towards fostering a new age of innovation that enhances transparency and deepens trust and inclusion in the Nigerian capital markets.

NASD in collaboration with Blockstation Incorporation, had engaged with the SEC to shape a regulatory framework for crypto and digital assets.

The development of regulations and the subsequent approval for the launch of the NASD Digital Securities Platform (N-DSP) mark a significant outcome of this collaborative initiative.

“Our objective is to empower millions of young investors with access to promising digital assets, ensuring they can make purchases with confidence in a completely compliant and secure investment environment.

Nigeria currently ranks second globally, for blockchain wallets, and our Exchange is poised to support high-quality assets, thriving on the blockchain.” explained Eguarekhide Longe, Managing Director, NASD Plc.

Longe noted that NASD is providing issuers with a gateway to raise capital from the public, using digital assets, marking a groundbreaking initiative.

He added that this endeavour is set to directly influence traditional debt and equity markets, along with traditionally illiquid assets.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

