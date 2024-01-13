SEC Approves NASD Plc To Launch Digital Securities Platform

January 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved NASD Plc to launch its Digital Securities Platform (N-DSP), powered by Blockstation, under the Regulatory Incubation (RI) Programme.

According to NASD in a press statement made available to newsmen, this follows the lift of the ban on trading on digital assets by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which signifies a major stride towards fostering a new age of innovation that enhances transparency and deepens trust and inclusion in the Nigerian capital markets.

NASD in collaboration with Blockstation Incorporation, had engaged with the SEC to shape a regulatory framework for crypto and digital assets.

The development of regulations and the subsequent approval for the launch of the NASD Digital Securities Platform (N-DSP) mark a significant outcome of this collaborative initiative.

“Our objective is to empower millions of young investors with access to promising digital assets, ensuring they can make purchases with confidence in a completely compliant and secure investment environment.

Nigeria currently ranks second globally, for blockchain wallets, and our Exchange is poised to support high-quality assets, thriving on the blockchain.” explained Eguarekhide Longe, Managing Director, NASD Plc.

Longe noted that NASD is providing issuers with a gateway to raise capital from the public, using digital assets, marking a groundbreaking initiative.

He added that this endeavour is set to directly influence traditional debt and equity markets, along with traditionally illiquid assets.(www.naija247news.com).

