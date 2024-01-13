Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

NCDC reports 190 cerebrospinal meningitis-related deaths in Nigeria in 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) claimed the lives of 190 individuals across Nigeria in 2023.

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the Director-General of NCDC, unveiled the disconcerting statistics during the release of the organization’s 2022/2023 report.

According to Adetifa, Nigeria witnessed 2,765 suspected and 303 confirmed cases of meningitis, leading to 190 fatalities spread across 140 local government areas in 30 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The majority of CSM cases were concentrated in the “Meningitis Belt,” covering all 19 Northern states, the FCT, and some Southern states, including Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun.

Despite substantial advancements in vaccination efforts over recent years, Adetifa emphasized that CSM remains a prioritized disease and a persistent public health threat in Nigeria.

The annual outbreaks in high-burden states pose challenges to individuals, health systems, economies, and communities.

Assuring Nigerians, Adetifa stated that the government is actively engaged in preventive, detection, and response measures to address cases of the disease.

The NCDC, in collaboration with relevant authorities and partners, has implemented various initiatives to enhance coordination, collaboration, and communication for a robust response nationwide.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dangote Petroleum Refinery Begins Production
Next article
Kaduna health agency begins issuance of health insurance cards to 8,168 enrollees
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Tonto Dikeh is gistlover” – VeryDarkman

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial activist, VeryDarkman has revealed why...

TB Joshua healed my daughter of Asthma – Actress Ronke Ojo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo has reacted...

“I’m Quitting Music ” — Singer Terry G 

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record...

SEC Approves NASD Plc To Launch Digital Securities Platform

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Tonto Dikeh is gistlover” – VeryDarkman

Entertainment 0
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial activist, VeryDarkman has revealed why...

TB Joshua healed my daughter of Asthma – Actress Ronke Ojo

Entertainment 0
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo has reacted...

“I’m Quitting Music ” — Singer Terry G 

Entertainment 0
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading