NCDC reports 190 cerebrospinal meningitis-related deaths in Nigeria in 2023

January 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) claimed the lives of 190 individuals across Nigeria in 2023.

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the Director-General of NCDC, unveiled the disconcerting statistics during the release of the organization’s 2022/2023 report.

According to Adetifa, Nigeria witnessed 2,765 suspected and 303 confirmed cases of meningitis, leading to 190 fatalities spread across 140 local government areas in 30 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The majority of CSM cases were concentrated in the “Meningitis Belt,” covering all 19 Northern states, the FCT, and some Southern states, including Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun.

Despite substantial advancements in vaccination efforts over recent years, Adetifa emphasized that CSM remains a prioritized disease and a persistent public health threat in Nigeria.

The annual outbreaks in high-burden states pose challenges to individuals, health systems, economies, and communities.

Assuring Nigerians, Adetifa stated that the government is actively engaged in preventive, detection, and response measures to address cases of the disease.

The NCDC, in collaboration with relevant authorities and partners, has implemented various initiatives to enhance coordination, collaboration, and communication for a robust response nationwide.(www.naija247news.com).

