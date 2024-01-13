Nasarawa government earmarks N500m for CCTV installation

Jan 13,2024.

Nasarawa State government has earmarked the total sum of N500 million in the 2024 budget for the supply of electricity equipment and closed-circuit televisions (CCTV), in Lafia and its environs.

The state government said the decision was taken to curb the prevailing kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery activities in the state.

The amount for the CCTV project was disclosed by the state’s commissioner of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs Munirah Abdullahi, while giving a breakdown of the 2024 appropriation bill christened, “Budget of Renewed Commitment” at a press briefing in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Friday, January 12. (www.naija247news.com)

