Keystone Bank Affirms Seamless Operations Under New Leadership

Keystone Bank Limited assures its stakeholders, customers, and partners nationwide of uninterrupted and smooth operations with the transition to a new management team.

The bank, now led by Mr. Hassan Imam, pledges to adhere to Central Bank of Nigeria guidelines, ensuring continued service across all branches and channels.

Imam, with over 25 years of banking experience, aims to uphold Keystone Bank’s commitment to customer safety, financial well-being, and the trust placed in the institution by stakeholders.

