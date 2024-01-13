Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Kaduna health agency begins issuance of health insurance cards to 8,168 enrollees

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) has kickstarted the distribution of health insurance identity cards, reaching over 8,168 enrollees across the state.

This initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), signifies a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and reducing maternal and child mortality in Kaduna State.

The distribution ceremony, inaugurated at the Unguwan Dosa Primary Health Care (PHC) in Kaduna on Friday, witnessed the Director-General of KADCHMA, Malam Abubakar Hassan, expressing the authority’s commitment to promoting the health and wellbeing of women, children, and all residents of Kaduna.

Hassan emphasized that maternal and child mortality should not be associated with Kaduna state, praising the government’s dedication to the health of its people.

The State Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Umma Ahmed, highlighted the goal of achieving universal health coverage, where everyone in the state can access qualitative healthcare services without facing financial hardships.

Ahmed explained that the contributory health insurance scheme aimed to enrol vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, children, persons with disabilities, and women with specific needs.

The commissioner underscored the importance of the initiative in response to the high infant mortality and morbidity rates. To ensure accessibility, the existing 255 Primary Health Care centres spread across every ward in the state will serve as access points for essential health services.

Addressing the affordability aspect of the health insurance scheme, Ahmed justified its emergence, citing poverty as a driving factor. She announced the government’s plan to start by enrolling 20,000 vulnerable individuals, prioritizing those with higher healthcare needs.

Alhaji Jibril Mohammed, the District Head of Kawo in Kaduna North Local Government Area, commended the state government for the initiative, emphasizing its potential to enable healthcare seekers, especially women, to access prompt and quality services within their locality.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NCDC reports 190 cerebrospinal meningitis-related deaths in Nigeria in 2023
Next article
SEC Approves NASD Plc To Launch Digital Securities Platform
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Tonto Dikeh is gistlover” – VeryDarkman

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial activist, VeryDarkman has revealed why...

TB Joshua healed my daughter of Asthma – Actress Ronke Ojo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo has reacted...

“I’m Quitting Music ” — Singer Terry G 

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record...

SEC Approves NASD Plc To Launch Digital Securities Platform

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Tonto Dikeh is gistlover” – VeryDarkman

Entertainment 0
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial activist, VeryDarkman has revealed why...

TB Joshua healed my daughter of Asthma – Actress Ronke Ojo

Entertainment 0
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo has reacted...

“I’m Quitting Music ” — Singer Terry G 

Entertainment 0
January 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading