“I’m Quitting Music ” — Singer Terry G 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 13, 2024.

Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record executive, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known by his stage name Terry G, has announced the end of his music career.

In a video made available on social media, he apologized to his fans while announcing his exit from the music scene.

His statement:

“My people, it’s still on the matter, I remain Apako Master. I’m about to say a big thank you to my fans for staying true all the years, back to back.”

“I really appreciate you all for the amazing years, back to back. Thank you all for the love; I really appreciate.”

“I’m about to make a big announcement, and I know it will be disappointing for many people. I have my personal reasons, and I want to say, I’m quitting music, I no dey do again, I’m done.”

"I really appreciate you guys for staying true to me, for showing me so much love. My fans, thank you. God bless you."

