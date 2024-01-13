Foreign airlines discontent with $61M Nigeria payment, consider reassessing operations

Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria have expressed disappointment over the federal government’s $61 million payment as the first installment to offset the $800 million revenue trapped in the country.

The airlines deem the amount insufficient and hint at reassessing their operations in Nigeria, criticizing the government for not prioritizing the payment of blocked funds. President of the Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN), Dr. Kingsley Nwokoma, warned that continued delays might lead some airlines to follow Etihad and Emirates Airlines in withdrawing services from Nigeria.

He emphasized the need for a clear payment plan to address the crisis and urged the government to honor its Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) commitments.

Nwokoma called for quarterly payments and stressed the impact of the situation on airfares, leading to potential loss of travelers to neighboring African countries with lower fares.

The Central Bank of Nigeria recently disbursed $61 million to foreign airlines, a move criticized as insufficient to address the larger issue.

The airlines call for government discussions on payment modalities to facilitate progress in resolving the crisis.

