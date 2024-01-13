“Despite $61 Million Payment, Nigerian Travelers Laments Hike In International Airlines Airfares

Despite the recent $61 million payment to foreign airlines by the Nigerian government, international carriers continue to charge exorbitant fares for international travels, with trapped funds in the country previously reaching around $800 million.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Aviation experts argue that the government’s efforts indicate a lack of priority in addressing the issue, emphasizing that Nigeria could swiftly offset the debts if it prioritized the matter.

President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the $61 million payment is insufficient, constituting less than 10% of the trapped funds.

She highlighted the impact of the exchange rate and the depreciated value of the naira on airfares, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach to address the issue.

Akporiaye also criticized airlines for using the ‘I and E’ window for foreign exchange, suggesting a breach of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with Nigeria.

She concluded that even a 50% payment by the government would not significantly influence ticket prices until the naira gains value against international currencies.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has criticized Nigeria for holding the highest amount of trapped revenues, asserting that the country has not prioritized the payment of funds.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...