Dangote Petroleum Refinery Begins Production

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 13, 2024.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel.

President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, elatedly thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, encouragement, and thoughtful advice towards the actualization of this project.

Dangote also thanked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Nigerians for their support and belief in the historic project.

“We thank President Bola Tinubu for his support and for making our dream come true. This production, as witnessed today, would not have been possible without his visionary leadership and prompt attention to detail.

His intervention at various stages cleared all impediments thereby accelerating the actualization of the project. We also thank the NNPC, NUPRC and NMDPRA for their support.

These organisations have been our dependable partners in this historic journey. We also thank Nigerians for their belief and support in this project.

We have started the production of diesel and aviation fuel, and the products will be in the market within this month once we receive regulatory approvals.”

“This is a big day for Nigeria. We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone. This is an important achievement for our country as it demonstrates our ability to develop and deliver large capital projects.

This is a game changer for our country, and I am very fulfilled with the actualization of this project.”

The refinery has so far received six million barrels of crude oil at its two SPMs located 25 kilometres from the shore. The first crude delivery was done on December 12, 2023, and the 6th cargo was delivered on January 8, 2024.(www.naija247news.com).

