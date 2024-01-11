Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cryptocurrency

Ripple to buy back $285 million of its shares, valuing company at $11 bln – sources

By: Reuters

Date:

Jan 10 (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency company Ripple Labs, known for its XRP coins, is buying back $285 million worth of shares in the company from early investors and employees, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The investment, also known as a tender offer, valued the company at $11.3 billion. Investors are only allowed to sell up to 6% of their stake, sources added, who requested anonymity.

The privately-held company confirmed the tender offer, and said it plans to spend $500 million in the planned buyback to cover the costs of converting restricted stock units into shares and taxes.

It expects to do more share buybacks on a regular basis to provide liquidity for investors and has no plan to go public in the United States any time soon due to regulatory uncertainty, said Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive at Ripple.

Garlinghouse said Ripple now holds over $1 billion cash and over $25 billion worth of crypto, mostly XRP coins, on its balance sheet.

The offering comes after Ripple’s partial win in its lengthy legal fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where a U.S. District Judge found that sales of XRP on public exchanges were not unregistered securities offerings.

Founded in 2012, the company builds a payment system that facilitates cross-border transactions while promoting the use of XRP. It bought Switzerland-based crypto custody firm Metaco for $250 million last May.

“Growing in the headwinds of the SEC lawsuit was certainly a challenge, but 95% of our customers are non-US financial institutions,” said Garlinghouse, who declined to disclose the size of the payment business.

XRP had a market cap of $30 billion as of Wednesday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Netflix advertising chief says ad tier crosses 23 mln monthly users – Variety
Next article
Polaris Bank appoints Chris Afikulu as new Executive Director
Reuters
Reutershttp://Reuters

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘No NIN, no mobilisation’ — NYSC tells prospective corps members

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)...

Nigerian Army arrest 2 soldiers torturing civilian in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Army has confirmed the...

NSCDC Apprehends Eight Suspects for Abduction, Illegal Mining

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

“Nothing is working in my life”Bank staff writes as she commits suicide

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bank staff reportedly ends it all...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘No NIN, no mobilisation’ — NYSC tells prospective corps members

Nigeria 0
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)...

Nigerian Army arrest 2 soldiers torturing civilian in Rivers

CrimeWatch 0
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Army has confirmed the...

NSCDC Apprehends Eight Suspects for Abduction, Illegal Mining

CrimeWatch 0
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading