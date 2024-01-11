Menu
Police Arrest Three Over Theft of Newborn Baby At Nasarawa Hospital

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nasarawa State Police Command said three suspects have been arrested after a newborn baby boy was stolen from the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, hours after birth.

Naija247news earlier reported that, an unidentified woman pretending to help the new mum who delivered a baby via Caesarean Section early Tuesday, Jan. 9, made away with the baby on the same day after claiming she wanted to bath him.

The police said it has now commenced an investigation into the theft of the baby born by a 20-year-old woman.

Speaking on the development during a press briefing in Lafia on Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada, said three suspects had so far been arrested in connection with the matter.

He said, “Yesterday (Tuesday), one Suleiman Abdullahi of Timber Shade went to A Division Police Station and reported that his wife had a Caesarean Section at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

“He narrated that his brother’s wife who was assisting his wife wanted to go home to get a charger but unfortunately handed over the child to an unknown woman.

“But when she came back to the ward, she could not find the child and the woman. That was how the matter was reported to us.

“I don’t think the matter is connected to ritualists but investigation is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to journalists in due time.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

