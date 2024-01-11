Menu
Permanent Secretary, Enitan Replaces Betta Edu As Humanitarian Ministry

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 11,2024.

Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has assumed leadership of the Ministry.

This occurs a few days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed Minister Betta Edu due to her suspected involvement in the embezzlement of over N500 million.

President Tinubu’s order, which suspended Edu on Monday due to the purported transfer of monies into private accounts, is in accordance with Enitan’s action

After receiving a letter to that effect on Monday night from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Enitan assumed leadership.

“The permanent secretary has taken over the affairs of the ministry based on the directive of Mr President. He officially got the letter to assume duty on Monday night,” a senior official at the humanitarian ministry, who pleaded not to be named due to a lack of authorisation, stated.

The official added, “He (permanent secretary) needed to get the letter of authorisation from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation before assuming duties, despite the announcement in the media.naija247news.com

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

