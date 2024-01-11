Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

Ondo varsity unions go on strike over non-payment of minimum wage, others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Trade unions at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, have notified the state governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, of an imminent strike over unpaid minimum wages, wage awards and delay in the institution’s subvention.

Mr Temidayo Temola, Chairman of Joint Action Congress (JAC) of the unions, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Okitipupa shortly after its Congress.

The unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Unions and Allied Educational Institutions (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Temola said that the state government failed to implement the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) new minimum wage of N30,000 to workers in the university since 2019 as well as discrimination in payment of N35,000 wage awards to workers in the institution.

He also said that the monthly subvention of the institution declined from N60 million to N42 million and later rose to N54 million which has been delayed for sometime now.

According to him, for the record and avoidance of doubt, the agitations are: non implementation of 2019 minimum wage, discrimination in payment of N35,000 wage awards and reduction and delay in release of subvention and non payment of approved budgetary allocation of subvention.

“It is sad to note that as we speak, the 2019 minimum wage that is becoming old has not been effected in our salaries.

“You can now imagine the geometrical increase in prices of goods and services thereafter and we do not need any soothsayer to tell the whole world that no group of workers is more impoverished than the workers in this university.

“On the wage award which is to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, whose payment was commenced in November and December 2023, we maintain that continuous discriminatory payment will not be tolerated or accepted.

“Finally, in line with the resolution of Ondo State JAC, we are putting the state government, our university Governing Council and Management on notice of an impending industrial action, if these issues are not resolved in few days to come,” Temola said

He, however, said that JAC in its Congress, mourned and commiserated with Ayedatiwa and the good people of Ondo state over the demise of the former visitor to the university, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who died on Dec. 27, 2023, in Germany.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Arrest Three Over Theft of Newborn Baby At Nasarawa Hospital
Next article
“Nothing is working in my life”Bank staff writes as she commits suicide
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army arrest 2 soldiers torturing civilian in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Army has confirmed the...

NSCDC Apprehends Eight Suspects for Abduction, Illegal Mining

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

“Nothing is working in my life”Bank staff writes as she commits suicide

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bank staff reportedly ends it all...

Police Arrest Three Over Theft of Newborn Baby At Nasarawa Hospital

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nasarawa State Police Command said...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army arrest 2 soldiers torturing civilian in Rivers

CrimeWatch 0
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Army has confirmed the...

NSCDC Apprehends Eight Suspects for Abduction, Illegal Mining

CrimeWatch 0
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

“Nothing is working in my life”Bank staff writes as she commits suicide

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bank staff reportedly ends it all...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading