CrimeWatch

NSCDC Apprehends Eight Suspects for Abduction, Illegal Mining

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 11, 2024.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Akwa Ibom Command, says it has apprehended eight suspects for offences ranging from abduction of minor, child labour and illegal mining in different operations in the state.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Uyo on Thursday.

Eluwade said through credible intelligence, the command received report of abduction of a 14 years old Wisdom Ifiok, who was declared missing since January 2023.

He said that the command on Jan. 4, raided a residence in Ndon Ebom in Uruan Local Government Area of the state where the boy was kept and arrested seven suspects in connection of the abduction.

“We received a credible intelligence about a 14 years old boy, Wisdom Aniekpeno Ifiok, who had been declared missing since January, 2023.

“On Monday, Jan. 4, 2024, my personnel raided the apartment where he was seen in Ndon Ebom village in Uruan LGA and arrested 7 suspects.

“The minor was taken for one year without the consent of his parents and was used to carry out fishing activities in riverine areas up to the high sea into Cameroon.

“The key suspect, who was the master to the minor, Mr Otobong Anietie Udoekong, is currently undergoing interrogation for criminal conspiracy, abduction of a minor and subjecting the victim to child labour.

“Other suspects are being profiled to ascertain their level of involvement,” Eluwade said.

Eluwade added that the command, on another operation on Jan. 5, arrested one Peter Okon, who was carrying out mining activities along Ekpri Nsukara in Uyo without mining licence.

The commandant said that the command impounded two tipper trucks and a Peugeot car during the raid.

He warned that mining without licence was illegal, stressing that illegal miners did not take the environment into consideration as their activity endangered lives and robbed government of revenues.

The commandant reiterated that the Corps would not rest on its oars in combating illegal mining in Akwa Ibom.

Eluwade called on Akwa Ibom people and residents to shun all forms of crimes as the command would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute all criminals to keep the state safe.

The commandant said the suspects involved in the abduction and child labour would be handed over to relevant agencies on conclusion of profiling and investigation, while the illegal miner would be charged to Court. (www.naija247news.com).

