State of The NationNigeria Metro News

“Nothing is working in my life”Bank staff writes as she commits suicide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bank staff reportedly ends it all over economic hardship in Lagos.

A marketing staff of a bank in Lagos state identified as Amarachi Ugochukwu has committed suicide.

According to police sources, Amarachi was found dead inside the staff toilet of the bank in the Ikorodu area of the state on Monday, January 8.

The bank’s manager went to the police to report the incident the same day it happened. According to the bank manager, late Amarachi’s phone was found ringing endlessly on her table without her answering so her colleagues began to search for her. One of the office’s toilets was forced open after it was found to have been locked from inside with no one opening it. Her lifeless body was found on the floor alongside a bottle of an insecticide which she reportedly gulped to take her life.

Also found beside her was a suicide note where she lamented about how bad her life had been. A doctor was called in and confirmed her death.(www.naija247news.com).

Ondo varsity unions go on strike over non-payment of minimum wage, others
NSCDC Apprehends Eight Suspects for Abduction, Illegal Mining
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

