Nigerian Army arrest 2 soldiers torturing civilian in Rivers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Army has confirmed the arrest of two soldiers seen in a viral video torturing a half-naked man in a room in Port Harcourt.

In the video went viral on Tuesday, the soldiers were seen using belts to torture the man.

It generated a lot of reactions among Nigerians, who called for the arrest and prosecution of the soldiers.

Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director Public Relations, 6 Division, Nigeria Army, confirmed the arrest of the soldiers in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He said the army was disturbed by the trending video and had taken action to punish the soldiers involved.

“We view with utmost dismay the unprofessional conduct of two of our personnel involved in the brutality of a civilian in Rivers state – in a video making the round.

“It is instructive to mention that the soldiers involved in that unprofessional conduct have been clearly identified and arrested.

“The division wishes to unequivocally state that the Nigeria Army remain a professional force that conducts its activities in adherence to established rules of engagement,” he said.

Danjuma said the army recognises the fundamental human rights of citizens, and as such, frowned at any form of infraction by personnel.

“To this end, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Jamaal Abdulsalam, has directed a full-scale investigation to be conducted immediately.

“The GOC, who is also the Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, further reassured that those involved will be sanctioned.

“So, we encourage members of the public to continue to provide credible information about such unprofessional conduct, as the division is responsive to the public,” he added.

The army spokesman described the behaviour of the soldiers as an isolated case that is being expeditiously dealt with by the army headquarters.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

