Big Tech

Netflix advertising chief says ad tier crosses 23 mln monthly users – Variety

By: Reuters

Date:

Jan 10 (Reuters) – Netflix’s (NFLX.O) ad-supported tier has reached more than 23 million global active users per month, the Variety magazine reported on Wednesday, quoting the streaming giant’s advertising chief Amy Reinhard.

The ad tier plan was launched in November 2022 in 12 markets, including the United States, to attract more customers and add a new revenue stream as competition for online viewers intensified.

A year after its launch, Netflix said the ad tier plan had reached 15 million active users per month

The streaming giant has been hiking prices on its ad-free options in an effort to nudge more subscribers to the other tier, where commercials help bring in more revenue.

“Of Netflix’s customers on ad-supported plans, 85% of are streaming on the platform for more than two hours per day,” the report quoted Reinhard as saying at the Variety Entertainment Summit at CES 2024 at Las Vegas’ Aria Resort and Casino.

An Insider Intelligence report projected last month that Netflix is set to pull ahead of Disney+ in the race for U.S. advertising dollars next year, as price hikes and a password-sharing crackdown pull more viewers to its ad-supported plan.

