Politics & Govt News

I Owe No One Apology – PDP Cheiftain Bwala Vows To Support Tinubu Govt

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 11,2024.

Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has insisted that he is committed to supporting the present administration under President Bola Tinubu.

Bwala, a staunch critic of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Tinubu administration, categorically stated that he has no apology to anybody for his decision.

He spoke to State House correspondents after closed-door talks with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “I told him today that I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.”

When asked if he would defect to the APC, Bwala responded: “APC is a party.

“President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”

This is coming less than a few days after Bwala said opposition political parties must form a strong coalition if they are to successfully collect power from the governing APC in the 2027 general elections.naija247news.com

Naira appreciates by 0.66% against Dollar at the official market
Permanent Secretary, Enitan Replaces Betta Edu As Humanitarian Ministry
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

