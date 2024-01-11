Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Google lays off hundreds in Assistant, hardware, engineering teams

By: Reuters

Date:

Jan 10 (Reuters) – Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it is laying off hundreds of employees across multiple teams, with Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman also leaving the company, as the tech giant continues to cut costs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Google said it will lay off hundreds at its Voice Assistant unit, while a few hundred roles are being eliminated in the hardware team responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit, with the majority of people in the augmented reality (AR) team being let go. Hundreds of roles in the search giant’s central engineering team are also being impacted, the company said.

Google bought health and fitness tracking company Fitbit for $2.1 billion in 2021 but has continued to roll out new versions of its Pixel Watch, a product that competes with some of Fitbit’s devices and also the Apple Watch.

“Throughout second-half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally,” a spokesperson for Google told Reuters in a statement.

The spokesperson did not specify the number of roles being impacted. It is not immediately clear how many people are part of the Google Assistant software and other teams.

The reorganization of certain teams comes at a time when companies like Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google are betting on the rising adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology following the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Last year, Google announced plans to add generative AI capabilities to its virtual assistant. AI would allow the assistant to do things like help people plan a trip or catch up on emails and then ask follow-up questions.

In January 2023, Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

As of September 2023, Alphabet had 182,381 employees globally.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CBN appoints new executives for Union, Keystone & Polaris banks
Next article
Netflix advertising chief says ad tier crosses 23 mln monthly users – Variety
Reuters
Reutershttp://Reuters

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army arrest 2 soldiers torturing civilian in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Army has confirmed the...

NSCDC Apprehends Eight Suspects for Abduction, Illegal Mining

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

“Nothing is working in my life”Bank staff writes as she commits suicide

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bank staff reportedly ends it all...

Ondo varsity unions go on strike over non-payment of minimum wage, others

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Trade unions at Olusegun Agagu University...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army arrest 2 soldiers torturing civilian in Rivers

CrimeWatch 0
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Army has confirmed the...

NSCDC Apprehends Eight Suspects for Abduction, Illegal Mining

CrimeWatch 0
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

“Nothing is working in my life”Bank staff writes as she commits suicide

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bank staff reportedly ends it all...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading