South South

Edo 2024: I’m Not Fighting Obaseki, Says Shaibu

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has said he is not fighting his principal and boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu, a frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the upcoming 2024 governorship election, stated this on Wednesday.
According to a statement by his media aide, Ebomhiana Musa, the deputy governor accused the governor of fighting him.

Claiming that Obaseki has declared a full-scale war on him over his ambition, the deputy governor said the governor wants to play the role of a political godfather in the state, a situation they both fought and agreed should never be.
“This is the same Governor that has issued me several commendation letters till date, that I am the best Deputy Governor any Governor will wish to have because of my efficiency, transparency and accountability,” the statement read.

“Anyone who says I betrayed the governor is not correct. We all agreed as a Group to fight godfathers – even the Governor pledged to fight godfatherism in the state, and said he should be dealt with if he turns around and attempts to play the role of a godfather.

“Because I hate oppression, I staked my relationship (with Oshiomhole). That relationship, I lost about 20% of my political capital in Edo North to support Godwin Obaseki and in supporting him, even as deputy governor who does not have any line financially, through my friends and others, I supported the second term bid of the governor with my structure, all my vehicles and finances including how we got the ticket of PDP, I contributed financially.”
He emphasised that their shared focus remains serving the people and dismantling the influence of “godfathers” in Edo politics.

Shaibu revealed that he staked his long-term relationship with Obaseki’s predecessor and now Senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to fight oppression and back his principal’s aspiration

Shaibu however lamented that despite standing with Obaseki against someone (Oshiomhole) whom he considered a father, it was surprising that the governor is pitching tent with another governorship aspirant to become the next governor.

Shaibu has been having a running battle with Obaseki over his ambition to succeed him at the Denis Osadebe Avenue, the seat of power in Edo State.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

