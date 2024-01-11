CBN appoints new executives for Union, Keystone & Polaris banks

Barely hours after dissolving the board of directors governing Polaris, Union, and Keystone banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria has appointed new executive directors to run the affairs of the deposit money banks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The apex bank, in a statement signed by the acting Director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Hakama, released , Thursday, said, the appointment takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, Yetunde Oni, the first female CEO of the Standard Chartered bank in Sierra Leone, was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, while Mannir Ubali Ringim was selected as the Executive Director of the tier-2 bank.

For Keystone Bank, Hassan Imam was appointed as its Chief Executive Officer, while Chioma Mang got the position of Executive Director.

Also, the bank appointed Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola as the Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank and Chris Ofikulu as its Executive Director.

Full text of CBN statement reproduced below: “Following the dissolution of the Board and Management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank and Polaris Bank on Wednesday, January 10, the CBN has appointed new executives to oversee the affairs of the banks;

“Union Bank: Yetunde Oni – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Mannir Ubali Ringim – Executive Director

“Keystone Bank: Hassan Imam – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer Chioma A. Mang – Executive Director

“Polaris Bank: Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer Chris Onyeka Ofikulu – Executive Director

“The appointments take immediate effect,” the statement added.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...