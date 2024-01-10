UBA Joins N1 Trillion Market Cap Club as Share Price Surges

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has achieved a significant milestone by joining the league of companies with a market capitalization exceeding N1 trillion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The bank’s share price soared to N29.90 per share, contributing to its remarkable market capitalization of N1,022,562,698,843 at the close of trading on Monday.

This accomplishment marks UBA as the third most capitalized financial institution in Nigeria, experiencing substantial growth from N283.8 billion at the beginning of 2023.

With 34,199,421,366 shares in issue, UBA’s market capitalization milestone underscores its robust performance in the market.

At the close of trading on Monday, the Bank’s market capitalization hit N1,022,562,698,843, making it the 3rd most capitalized financial institution in Nigeria, a remarkable lift from N283.8billion at the beginning of the 2023.The Bank has 34,199,421,366 shares in issue.

UBA’s N1tn market capitalisation mark comes amidst the bank’s share being named as the highest performing stock in the banking sector in 2023, which underscores the bank’s robust growth trajectory and unwavering market confidence.

Specifically, between the start of January 2023 and today, the price of UBA shares has appreciated by over 250 per cent from N7.60 per share.

Chairman, UBA Group, Tony Elumelu, said that the bank’s remarkable journey in 2023 culminated with its shares being acclaimed as the highest performing stock within the banking sector, as he pointed out that this not only highlights the bank’s strategic prowess but also reflects its commitment to delivering unparalleled value to shareholders and stakeholders alike.

“As UBA celebrates these significant milestones, we will like all our stakeholders to know that we remain steadfast in our mission to drive sustainable growth, foster innovation, and create value for its diverse clientele across Africa,” Elumelu said.

“We are witnessing the impact of the business transformation drive UBA embarked on years ago and executed well. Naturally, the market has taken note of and is duly rewarding our efforts. To our stakeholders, our promise is that we will continue to work harder, deliver on what we know how to do well and create impacts across geographies where we currently operate.” he further said.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who expressed delight at the bank’s performance in the past few months, said with its unwavering commitment to excellence and execution, the bank continues to set benchmarks in the banking sector, reinforcing its position as Africa’s global bank of choice.

“Market participants have begun to appreciate the latent capacity in UBA’s business model as the bank unlocks enormous potentials in its pan African and international operations. Its unique competitive advantage lies in people, processes, and technology,” Alawuba said

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...