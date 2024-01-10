Menu
Stock Market rises further by 3.56%, Investors gain N1.567tn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday closed on a positive note again, driven by growth in the share price of MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement and other 70 stocks on the green table.

The All Share Index rose by 3.56% to close at 83,191.84 points from the previous close of 80,328.57 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 3.56% to close at N45.524 trillion from the previous close of N43.957 trillion, thereby gaining N1.567 trillion.

An aggregate of 1.4 billion units of shares were traded in 17,144 deals, valued at N24.68 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 72 equities appreciated in their share prices against 13 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

FTN Cocoa, Mutual Benefits, Universal Insurance, FBNH, Guinea Insurance, CADBURY and UNILEVER led other gainers with 10.00% growth each.

Zenith Bank and Wema Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.99% and 9.99% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TOTAL ENERGY led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N346.50 from the previous close of N385.00.

DAAR COMMUNICATION and RTBRISCOE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.40% and 8.45% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 117.7 million units of its shares in 1,196 deals, valued at about N3.78 billion.

FCMB traded about 129 million units of its shares in 574 deals, valued at N1.49 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 141.7 million units of its shares in 989 deals, valued at about N1.97 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

