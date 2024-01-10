Rivers Police rescue hotelier held by kidnappers despite N25m ransom payment

January 10, 2024.

Rivers State Police Command have rescued a popular Port Harcourt-based hotelier from kidnappers’ den after payment of N25m ransom.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, noted that the family of the victim contacted the police when the kidnappers refused to release him after collecting ransom in dollars amounting to N25m.

He said the kidnapped victim was shot three times in the leg before he was taken away by the suspected criminals.

“The victim was kidnapped in his house but the family did not inform the police at the initial time. It was after a ransom of N25m paid in dollars was given to them and the criminals refused to release the victim that the family contacted the police,” the CP stated.

“On Tuesday, 9 January 2024, officers of the command went to Agbonchia Forest at Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State, where the victim was rescued and one of the kidnappers got injured while exchanging gunfire with the police.

“One AK 47, two magazines, Rx 350 and 330 vehicles were recovered from the suspects. The kidnappers collected the ransom in a food flask,” he said.

He added that the kidnappers took the stolen vehicle to a panel beater and repainted it.

The victim who spoke to journalists at his hospital bed in Port Harcourt said he saw hell in the hands of the kidnappers.

He agreed that he was shot three times in the leg by the criminals before he was taken away.(www.naija247news.com).

