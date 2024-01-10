Rivers Assembly Urges Governor Fubara to Re-present 2024 Budget

The Rivers House of Assembly on Tuesday, passed a resolution, urging Gov. Siminialaye Fubara to re-present the state 2024 budget and the medium term expenditure framework for consideration.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Speaker, Mr Martin Amaewhu during the 90th plenary of the House at the legislators’ quarters, Port Harcourt.

Presenting the motion, Amaewhu said it was worrisome that the House had yet to receive the budget and the expenditure framework from the executive.

He said that the governor must present them for approval in line with the 1999 Constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fubara had on Dec. 13 presented a budget of N800 billion for 2024 to a four-man House of Assembly for approval.

The governor also signed the budget into law on Dec. 14 barely 24 hours after it was presented to the lawmakers.

However, under the peace accord facilitated by President Bola Tinubu, Fubara was expec

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...