South South

Rivers Assembly Urges Governor Fubara to Re-present 2024 Budget

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Rivers House of Assembly on Tuesday, passed a resolution, urging Gov. Siminialaye Fubara to re-present the state 2024 budget and the medium term expenditure framework for consideration.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Speaker, Mr Martin Amaewhu during the 90th plenary of the House at the legislators’ quarters, Port Harcourt.

Presenting the motion, Amaewhu said it was worrisome that the House had yet to receive the budget and the expenditure framework from the executive.

He said that the governor must present them for approval in line with the 1999 Constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fubara had on Dec. 13 presented a budget of N800 billion for 2024 to a four-man House of Assembly for approval.

The governor also signed the budget into law on Dec. 14 barely 24 hours after it was presented to the lawmakers.

However, under the peace accord facilitated by President Bola Tinubu, Fubara was expec

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

