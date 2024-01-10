Menu
Police debunk claim of kidnap of over 200 people in FCT communities

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

January 10, 2024.

The police have debunked claim of over 200 people getting kidnapped by bandits from some FCT communities.

The police command which noted that there have been pockets of abduction of persons in some communities, said the figure has been escalated to create fear and apprehension in the populace.

FCT’s Commissioner of Police, Haruna G. Garba has now urged citizens to exercise restraint in sharing potentially misleading or mischievous posts, as he reiterated his commitment to rid FCT of all forms of criminality. He equally called for cooperation with the police, as it will undoubtedly contribute to a safer and more secure environment for all.

The statement read;

“The FCT Police Command is aware of the news making rounds about the alleged kidnap of over two hundred persons between 23rd December, 2023 to 4th January, 2024, in Bwari and Kuje Area Councils.

Consequent to the above, the Command wishes to categorically state that there are pockets of abduction of persons in the communities mentioned, but the figure is being escalated to create fear and apprehension in the populace.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT in a continued effort to enhance the security of the residents and prevention of pockets of abduction, on the 3rd January 2024, visited communities in Bwari. During these visits, he engaged with community leaders, assessed security situation/ arrangements, and took proactive measures, by deploying additional police personnel and armored police vehicle(APC) with effort in place to extend same to other communities in the FCT. Despite these efforts, concerns have been raised about perceived inactivity.

However, revealing detailed security strategies emplaced in the above mentioned communities, publicly poses a risk to their effectiveness.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba psc urge citizens to exercise restraint in sharing potentially misleading or mischievous posts, as he reiterates commitment to rid FCT of all forms of criminality. He equally calls for cooperation with the police, as it will undoubtedly contribute to a safer and more secure environment for all.

He equally urges the populace to keep up rendition of distress call and report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. PCB: 090222223527. (www.naija247news.com).

