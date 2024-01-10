Osun APC Asks Court To Ban Aregbesola’s Group Within Party

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a suit against a former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, before a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, for allegedly causing divisions within the party.

The party, through its lawyers, Ayodele Kusamotu, Yemi Akingbade, R. Oloyede and B. Nwayen, asked the court to declare that the former governor could not validly lead suspended members of the party and other persons associating with them to launch a political group named “Omoluabi Progressives” within the party.

The APC in the state noted that the said launch of a political group within the party with the use of the party’s logo, symbol and slogan was considered to have contravened Nigeria’s Constitution and that of the party.

It insisted that the former governor had no constitutional power to launch a group within the party. Hence, it is seeking an order of the court to proscribe and prohibit the group within the APC in Osun State.

This was contained in suit No. FHC/OS/CS/1/2024.

In the suit, dated January 4, 2024, the APC joined Aregbesola and three others, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rasheed Afolabi and ‘Lani Baderinwa, Aregbesola’s loyalist and former Commissioner for Information in the state.

