Nigeria Takes Bold Stand for Wildlife: Crushes 2.5 Tonnes of Seized Elephant Tusks Valued at N9.9 Billion

“Nigeria Crushes 2.5 Tonnes of Seized Elephant Tusks Worth N9.9 Billion to Safeguard Elephant Population from Wildlife Trafficking”

In a concerted effort to protect Nigeria’s declining elephant population from wildlife traffickers, the government destroyed 2.5 tonnes of seized elephant tusks valued at over N9.9 billion ($11.2 million).

The symbolic act, led by Minister of State for Environment Iziaq Salako, involves using the crushed tusks’ powder to construct a national park monument, emphasizing the significance of elephants in the ecosystem.

Despite challenges like poaching and habitat loss, Nigeria is actively enhancing counter-smuggling initiatives, collaborating with international partners to combat the illegal wildlife trade.

Last month’s investigation into a video depicting a soldier shooting elephants in farmlands has fueled citizen outrage, highlighting the urgency of wildlife conservation efforts in the country.

In 2022, Nigerian customs officials seized 1,613 tonnes of pangolin scales and apprehended 14 individuals in their ongoing commitment to combat illegal wildlife trade.

