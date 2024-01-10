Naira Slumps to N1,089.51/$1 at the Official Market 

January 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian currency experienced a significant decline on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, closing at N1,089.51 per dollar in the official market.

The domestic currency depreciated by 27.19% to close at N1,089.51 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N232.94 loss or a 27.19% decline in the local currency compared to the N856.57 it closed on Monday.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $97.45 million, representing a 63.34% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the naira closed flat at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate, quoted at N1245/$1 same as in the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1239.45/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

