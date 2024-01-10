Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Slumps to N1,089.51/$1 at the Official Market 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian currency experienced a significant decline on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, closing at N1,089.51 per dollar in the official market.

The domestic currency depreciated by 27.19% to close at N1,089.51 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N232.94 loss or a 27.19% decline in the local currency compared to the N856.57 it closed on Monday.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $97.45 million, representing a 63.34% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the naira closed flat at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate, quoted at N1245/$1 same as in the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1239.45/$1.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
”Hold Davido if anything happens to me – Tiwa Savage
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

”Hold Davido if anything happens to me – Tiwa Savage

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage has...

Eleven Persons Dies as Boats Capsize in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Eleven persons, five infants and six...

Stock Market rises further by 3.56%, Investors gain N1.567tn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

APC Picks Edo Gov Candidate Feb 17, Pegs Form At N50m

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
As politicking for the successor of Governor Godwin Obaseki...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

”Hold Davido if anything happens to me – Tiwa Savage

Entertainment 0
January 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage has...

Eleven Persons Dies as Boats Capsize in Rivers

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Eleven persons, five infants and six...

Stock Market rises further by 3.56%, Investors gain N1.567tn

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
January 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d