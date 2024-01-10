Kaduna Police Arrest Two Armed Robbery Suspects

January 10, 2023.

Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday arrested two suspected armed robbery suspects in Hayin Malam Bello community of Igabi Local Government Area.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrest to the Newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “Police received a distress call from Hayin Malam Bello community, that some unscrupulous robbery syndicate on motorcycles were operating in the area.”

He explained that the suspects were using an object suspected to be a gun and dispossessing them of their phones and other valuables.

Hassan added, “On receiving information our operatives stormed the scene and arrested two of the suspects who were all from the Rigasa area in Igabi LGA.”

He said that the gang leader popularly known as T-Pain, who was confirmed to be in possession of an English Pistol evaded arrest .

He, however, said that investigation was going on in earnest and efforts were being intensified to arrest the fled gang leader.

Hassan appealed for timely and useful information from the residents to nip crimes in the bud. (www.naija247news.com).

