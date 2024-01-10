Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

IMF approves disbursement of $60.7 million to Mozambique

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has completed the third review of Mozambique’s three-year loan program, allowing for an immediate disbursement to Maputo of about $60.7 million, the fund said.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The review brings total disbursements under the $456 million Extended Credit Facility program approved in 2022 to about $273 million, the IMF said late on Monday.

“Program performance has been satisfactory,” it said in a statement, adding that inflationary pressures had declined sharply and the economic recovery is accelerating.

The three-year arrangement is expected to support economic recovery and policies to reduce public debt and financing vulnerabilities, while creating space for public investments in human capital, climate adaptation and infrastructure.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s cNGN Stablecoin Launch Postponed Pending Regulatory Approval
Next article
Nigeria’s oil output surges as rig count up 75%; 2024 outlook seems bright
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s oil output surges as rig count up 75%; 2024 outlook seems bright

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
DESPITE many challenges, there are indications that Nigeria, a...

Nigeria’s cNGN Stablecoin Launch Postponed Pending Regulatory Approval

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The launch of the Nigerian official stablecoin, cNGN, initially...

Access Holdings Enters N1 Trillion Club on NGX with Significant Share Price Growth

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Access Holdings Plc, a prominent member of Nigeria's Big...

Abdul Imoyo for Burial January 18 in Lagos

Naija247news Naija247news -
The remains of a renowned journalist and media relations...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s oil output surges as rig count up 75%; 2024 outlook seems bright

News Analysis 0
DESPITE many challenges, there are indications that Nigeria, a...

Nigeria’s cNGN Stablecoin Launch Postponed Pending Regulatory Approval

Cryptocurrency 0
The launch of the Nigerian official stablecoin, cNGN, initially...

Access Holdings Enters N1 Trillion Club on NGX with Significant Share Price Growth

Banks & Finance 0
Access Holdings Plc, a prominent member of Nigeria's Big...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d