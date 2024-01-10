Eleven Persons Dies as Boats Capsize in Rivers

January 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Eleven persons, five infants and six adults, are fear dead as two wooden boats capsized in Bonny River, Rivers State.

It was gathered that the two boats, conveying indigenes of Ngo Town, Ataba, Isiama and other communities in Andoni, were travelling to Bonny Island from Ngo in Andoni Local Government of the state.

It was gathered that over 25 people were in the two fishing boats when they were struck by a heavy wave that destroyed them.

A source close to one of the survivors said after the boat capsized, a rescue team came hours later and 14 people were rescued.

It said: “The fishing boat, which is the only source of livelihood for Mr. Ayayi Promise Festus from Ngo, carried 25 passengers, including his wife, Mrs Rose Promise, four of his children and his little grandchild, departed Ngo town to Bonny, their settlement, around 2 pm, Monday.

“While travelling, the boat was struck by a heavy wave around Bonny River, which destroyed the big boat.

“As at when this unfortunate incident occurred there were no rescue team to save the 25 passengers on board. Hours later when the rescue team came, 11 passengers had drowned while 14 passengers including Festus and his wife were rescued.”

It noted that among the 11 passengers who drowned, five were the children and the little grandchild of Festus, the driver and owner of the boat who’s a fisherman, adding that so far, three bodies have been recovered and eight are still missing, and currently being searched for.(www.naija247news.com).

