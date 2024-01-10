Menu
Nigeria

EFCC to reportedly spend nearly N2bn on local and international travels, N413m on vehicles

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has budgeted N1,055,633,61 billion on local travel, according to new reports.

According to a report by Daily Trust, analysis of the 2024 budget shows the commission also budgeted N113.4m on training for local travels while N389.6m will go to transport for international training and another N173.6m was set aside for “international travel & transport: others”

Further analysis showed the anti-graft agency will spend N413m on new vehicles while N164.3m will be spent to fuel the commission cars.

N273.3 million was also budgeted to fuel generators while N156.8m is for electricity charges.

Also, about N271.2m will be spent on security operations to be conducted by the agency while N186.6m will be spent on legal services. It also plans to spend N71.3 on meals and refreshments with N413.7m to go to the purchase of fittings, and shelves for its headquarters and zonal commands while another N352.1m will be for the maintenance of office buildings and residential quarters.

N65.2m will be used to print security documents with N46m used to print non-security documents as well as spending N44.1m on “annual budget expenses and administration.”

It also said N455m will be spent on insurance premiums.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

