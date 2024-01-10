Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Commissioner of Police orders removal of DPO for detaining lawyer seeking bail for his client

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 10, 2024.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has removed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gowon Estate Division, for allegedly detaining a lawyer who was seeking justice for his client.

In a statement released, the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the DPO’s removal came after the conclusion of investigations into the allegations made against the DPO. He said that the DPO would be removed pending a review of his case by other supervisory authorities.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Olumide Sonupe, petitioned the Police boss after he was detained while seeking the bail of his client at the Moshalashi Police Station in the Alimosho area of the state on Dec. 30, 2023.

“The CP had earlier ordered a thorough investigation into the matter upon receipt of the publication. CP Fayoade has equally directed the OC Legal of the Command to initiate steps to reach out to the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos State Branch to enable a round table discussion. The meeting is towards preventing a recurrence of the avoidable incident and enhancing better Police-Lawyers relationship,”Hundeyin said.

The spokesperson added that the command would continue to uphold the rule of law and sanction any officer found wanting.(www.naija247news.com).

