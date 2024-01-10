Atiku Commends Tinubu’s Ministerial Suspension, Calls for Broader Reform

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has praised President Bola Tinubu for suspending Minister Betta Edu from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. In a statement, Atiku acknowledged the commendable move but emphasized the need for broader reforms within the ministry.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The suspension came after President Tinubu directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate financial transactions linked to the ministry. Edu faced criticism following a leaked memo revealing the transfer of N585 million to a private account.

Atiku questioned Edu’s competence for such a sensitive ministry and called for an overhaul of the humanitarian affairs sector. He insisted that others involved in questionable transactions should be identified, probed, and prosecuted. The former vice president stressed the urgency of reform, pointing to ongoing probes into the previous minister’s actions as evidence of systemic corruption within the ministry. Atiku emphasized the need to address corruption and misuse of funds meant for vulnerable Nigerians, branding it a tool wielded by the ruling party to manipulate the impoverished masses.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...