South West

APC Picks Edo Gov Candidate Feb 17, Pegs Form At N50m

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

As politicking for the successor of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thickens, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

The APC timetable released on Monday was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaimon Argungu.

According to the party, the sale of nominations, expression of interest and delegates forms for contestants will begin on January 10 and end on January 29, 2024, while primary election is slated for February 17, 2024.

The APC pegged the price for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at N10m and N40m respectively.

The party said female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for Expression of Interest while the Nomination Form is free.

“Youths from 25 to 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest forms with a 50% discount on Nomination Forms,” the APC stated.

Aside from Edo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also fixed November 16, 2024 for a governorship poll in Ondo State.
Ondo and Edo are two of the eight states where governorship elections are held off-season due to litigations and court judgements. The others are Anambra, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi and Osun.

Already, political gladiators are squaring up in the two states where governorship polls will hold this year. The 19 political parties are expected to field a candidate each but the polls, like previous ones, will turn out as two-horse races or at best three-horse races.

