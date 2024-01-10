Menu
Actress Angela Bassett wins Honorary Oscar Award

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Angela Bassett has finally won an Oscar Award.

The actress received her Oscar at the 14th Annual Governor’s Awards on January 9.

Amid her influential television and film career and a 2023 award show upset, the Oscar distinction is long overdue.

In a June 2023 press statement, Academy representatives said: “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Actress Regina King presented Bassett with the Oscar Award at the Annual Governor’s Awards.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

