Banks & Finance

Access Holdings Enters N1 Trillion Club on NGX with Significant Share Price Growth

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Access Holdings Plc, a prominent member of Nigeria’s Big Five Banks, has joined the N1 trillion market capitalization club on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited.

The financial institution’s entry came a day after United Bank for Africa (UBA) achieved the milestone.

Access Holdings’ shares appreciated by 8.93%, reaching N29.70 per unit, resulting in a market capitalization of N1.055 trillion.

With 35,545,225,622 shares outstanding, the bank transacted 85,207,686 units valued at N2.5 billion.

FBN Holdings, another N1 trillion club member, reentered the fold with a 10.00% share price increase, closing at N28.60 per unit and a market capitalization of N1.027 trillion on Tuesday.

The exclusive N1 trillion club now includes Dangote Cement, UBA, MTN Nigeria, GTCO, Access Holdings, Zenith Bank, Seplat Energy, BUA Cement, FBN Holdings, and Airtel Africa.

Abdul Imoyo for Burial January 18 in Lagos
Nigeria’s cNGN Stablecoin Launch Postponed Pending Regulatory Approval
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson


Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

